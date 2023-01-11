AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
BAFL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.18%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.87%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.01%)
DGKC 47.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.28%)
EPCL 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.51%)
FCCL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.08%)
FLYNG 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.21%)
GGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.69%)
HUBC 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
MLCF 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.85%)
NETSOL 89.80 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.07%)
OGDC 84.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PAEL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.56%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.41%)
PRL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.01%)
TPLP 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.86%)
TRG 110.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.38%)
UNITY 15.03 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,049 Increased By 37.2 (0.93%)
BR30 14,407 Increased By 138.6 (0.97%)
KSE100 40,802 Increased By 296.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,107 Increased By 95.1 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shell Pakistan to continue as sponsor of Multan Sultans

Press Release Published 11 Jan, 2023 05:53am
Follow us

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan announced the continuation of its sponsorship of Multan Sultans team in the HBL Pakistan Super League Season 8, scheduled to begin in February 2023.

Shell is extending its power-packed partnership for the 3rd year with the same team in the PSL tournament, which engages millions of cricket enthusiasts every year. Multan Sultans was the champion of PSL Season 6 held in 2021 and was the runner-up team in Season 7 held in 2022.

PSL has emerged as the most successful brand of cricket in Pakistan, while Multan Sultans is a very popular franchise team in the tournament. Through this sponsorship, Shell is offering many great opportunities for its customers, to win valuable prizes and avail exciting offers on the purchase of Shell V-Power, a premium, high-octane fuel that enables car and bike engines with unbeatable performance and protection.

The Country Chair of Shell Pakistan, Waqar Siddiqui stated, “We are delighted to be a part of Pakistan’s biggest cricketing extravaganza, in collaboration with Multan Sultans. Shell Pakistan has great confidence in the country’s youth and enthusiastically supports healthy sporting events.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PSL Multan Sultans Shell Pakistan HBL Pakistan Super League

Comments

1000 characters

Shell Pakistan to continue as sponsor of Multan Sultans

KSA says could boost investments to $10bn

PM to visit UAE tomorrow

Chinese projects: Bilawal talks to Qin, iterates govt’s security resolve

PM forms committee: Govt wants private sector’s entry to Discos

Govt tells SC: Rs114bn given to PIACL since 2018

ECC likely to take some key decisions today

Steel prices surge to all-time high level

0.15m less containers arrived in Jul-Dec: FBR

Digital services: SBP issues guidelines for downtime

Sugar export to be halted if local price rises: ECC

Read more stories