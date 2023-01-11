Shell Pakistan to continue as sponsor of Multan Sultans

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan announced the continuation of its sponsorship of Multan Sultans team in the HBL Pakistan Super League Season 8, scheduled to begin in February 2023.

Shell is extending its power-packed partnership for the 3rd year with the same team in the PSL tournament, which engages millions of cricket enthusiasts every year. Multan Sultans was the champion of PSL Season 6 held in 2021 and was the runner-up team in Season 7 held in 2022.

PSL has emerged as the most successful brand of cricket in Pakistan, while Multan Sultans is a very popular franchise team in the tournament. Through this sponsorship, Shell is offering many great opportunities for its customers, to win valuable prizes and avail exciting offers on the purchase of Shell V-Power, a premium, high-octane fuel that enables car and bike engines with unbeatable performance and protection.

The Country Chair of Shell Pakistan, Waqar Siddiqui stated, “We are delighted to be a part of Pakistan’s biggest cricketing extravaganza, in collaboration with Multan Sultans. Shell Pakistan has great confidence in the country’s youth and enthusiastically supports healthy sporting events.”

