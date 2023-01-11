President endorses WM’s directives to FUUAST

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has endorsed the order of the Wafaqi Mohtasib (WM) against the representation filed by the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), wherein the WM had directed the university to update the result of a student who had earlier been declared a ‘failure’ on account of ‘non-submission’ of a paper.

The student had submitted his paper of Pakistan Studies and its receipt was also acknowledged but he was declared ‘failed’ due to non-receipt of the same for marking in the examination department.

While upholding the findings of the Wafaqi Mohtasib, the president observed that due to the corona lockdown as per the policy of the university, the student submitted his paper to the teacher which was to be uploaded online for marking. However, when the result was announced, he was declared as ‘failed’.

Despite repeated requests/complaints by the student, his result was not updated.

The president observed that the student had submitted his paper to his teacher online and it was the duty of his teacher to submit it to the examination department. But due to maladministration the student was denied his rightful result and was declared ‘failed’.

The president upheld the decision of the Wafaqi Mohtasib and directed the FUUAST to update the result of the complainant on the basis of the paper checked so that he does not suffer.

