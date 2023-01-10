Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (January 09, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.31343 4.31800 4.32057 0.07029
Libor 1 Month 4.40157 4.39157 4.40157 0.10300
Libor 3 Month 4.80986 4.76729 4.81171 0.23614
Libor 6 Month 5.19700 5.13886 5.22529 0.37643
Libor 1 Year 5.55886 5.48214 5.66643 0.66171
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
