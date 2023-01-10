AVN 69.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.98%)
BAFL 29.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.33%)
BOP 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
DFML 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.9%)
DGKC 47.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.45%)
EPCL 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.94%)
FCCL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.8%)
FFL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.15%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
HUBC 61.18 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.16%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
KAPCO 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.61%)
MLCF 21.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.08%)
NETSOL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.95%)
OGDC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PAEL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.97%)
PIBTL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
PPL 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
PRL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.28%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 42.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
TELE 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
TPLP 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.94%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.11%)
UNITY 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.93%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,059 Increased By 46.9 (1.17%)
BR30 14,418 Increased By 149.7 (1.05%)
KSE100 40,846 Increased By 341.1 (0.84%)
KSE30 15,139 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (January 09, 2023)....
Published 10 Jan, 2023 06:00am
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (January 09, 2023).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     4.31343   4.31800   4.32057   0.07029
Libor 1 Month       4.40157   4.39157   4.40157   0.10300
Libor 3 Month       4.80986   4.76729   4.81171   0.23614
Libor 6 Month       5.19700   5.13886   5.22529   0.37643
Libor 1 Year        5.55886   5.48214   5.66643   0.66171
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

