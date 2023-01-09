AVN 68.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.72%)
BAFL 29.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.1%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.22%)
DFML 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.14%)
DGKC 47.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.86%)
EPCL 43.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.08%)
FCCL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
FFL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.53%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
HUBC 60.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.59%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.83%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.24%)
MLCF 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.63%)
NETSOL 88.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-2.8%)
OGDC 84.83 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.58%)
PAEL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.8%)
PPL 78.99 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (3.66%)
PRL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 42.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.32%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
TPLP 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.04%)
TRG 109.09 Decreased By ▼ -7.26 (-6.24%)
UNITY 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
BR100 4,012 Decreased By -55.8 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,268 Decreased By -159.8 (-1.11%)
KSE100 40,505 Decreased By -502.8 (-1.23%)
KSE30 15,012 Decreased By -168.1 (-1.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Rolls-Royce rides ongoing luxury demand to sales record in 2022

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2023 05:45pm
Follow us

LONDON: Rolls-Royce on Monday reported record sales last year despite an average price tag of around $534,000 for its luxury cars and a drop in Chinese demand, with orders stretching into 2023.

The British carmaker, which began as Rolls-Royce in Manchester, England nearly 120 years ago and is now owned by Germany’s BMW, said that it sold 6,021 cars in 2022, up from 5,586 in 2021, which was also a record year.

Rolls-Royce’s sales were led by the Americas, with the U.S. remaining its top market with around 35% of sales. In China, the carmaker’s second-largest market, coronavirus-related lockdowns led to a “single-digit drop” in sales.

But CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said in an online presentation that this decrease was offset by growth in other markets.

“Our order book stretches far into 2023 for all models,” Müller-Ötvös said. “We haven’t seen any slowdown in orders.”

Rolls-Royce said that pre-orders for its fully-electric Spectre, due to go on sale at the end of 2023, had exceeded all of its expectations.

The CEO told reporters that the growth anticipated for 2023 came despite Rolls-Royce halting sales in Russia, which typically accounted for 250 to 300 units per year, in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine last February.

Müller-Ötvös said the luxury brand’s bespoke, customised approach had lead to “ever more imaginative, personal and technically demanding” orders from customers.

Rolls Royce

Comments

1000 characters

Rolls-Royce rides ongoing luxury demand to sales record in 2022

14th successive loss: rupee falls yet again against US dollar

Pakistan likely to dodge default in next 6 months, but troubles not over: Bloomberg

Negative sentiment dents PSX, KSE-100 down nearly 1%

COAS Munir, Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral relations, number of issues

LG polls in Hyderabad, Karachi to be held per schedule: ECP

Mari announces 2023’s first discovery in Sindh

Dubai’s AED32 trillion economic agenda ‘ambitious but very achievable’

Oil jumps 3% on demand optimism as China borders reopen

Gulf stocks rise on hopes of smaller rate hike, demand recovery

Ronaldo could make Saudi debut in PSG friendly

Read more stories