AVN 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-4.07%)
BAFL 29.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.36%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.96%)
DFML 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.61%)
DGKC 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.08%)
EPCL 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.12%)
FCCL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.77%)
FFL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.86%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 60.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.51%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.98%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.05%)
MLCF 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-5.05%)
NETSOL 87.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.98%)
OGDC 84.75 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.48%)
PAEL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
PPL 78.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.08%)
PRL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.94%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.16%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
TPLP 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.74%)
TRG 108.90 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-6.4%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,013 Decreased By -55.2 (-1.36%)
BR30 14,272 Decreased By -156.3 (-1.08%)
KSE100 40,505 Decreased By -502.3 (-1.22%)
KSE30 15,007 Decreased By -173 (-1.14%)
Gulf stocks rise on hopes of smaller rate hike, demand recovery

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2023 02:15pm
Most major Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Monday, as optimism over less aggressive US rate hikes and economic reopening in China bolstered sentiment, although Abu Dhabi bucked the trend to trade lower.

Oil, which fuels the region’s growth, climbed on Monday as the borders reopened in China, the world’s top crude importer, boosting the outlook for fuel demand growth and offsetting global recession concerns. Brent crude futures were up $1.49, or 1.9%, at $80.06 a barrel as of 0745 GMT.

The benchmark Qatari index jumped 1%, helped by petrochemical and financial sector. Gulf’s largest lender Qatar national Bank hiked 1.9%, while petrochemical maker Industries Qatar gained 1%.

Most major Gulf stock markets fall on hawkish Fed

Among other stocks, shares of telecom operator Ooredoo jumped 1.3% after its IT services subsidiary MEEZA announced offering its 50% share capital through an initial public offering (IPO) on the Qatar Stock Exchange.

MEEZA ,which is Qatar’s first firm to use book building for IPO, announced price range between 2.61 riyals ($0.7135) and 2.81 riyals per share, which could raise between 846 million and 911 million riyals.

Separately, QatarEnergy chief Saad al-Kaabi announced on Sunday the final investment decision on the $6 billion Ras Laffan Petrochemicals Complex alongside its partner in the project Chevron Pillips Chemical Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index advanced 0.3%, led by a 2% hike in mining firm Saudi Arabian Mining Company, while oil giant Saudi Aramco rose 0.8%.

Among other stocks, telecom Operator Zain KSA surged 6.1% after it sold stake in the tower’s infrastructure to Golden Lattice Investment Company in a deal valued at 3.02 billion riyals ($803.88 million).

Dubai’s main share index edged up 0.1%, led by a 1.2% gain in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 0.9% increase in Sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

Abu Dhabi’s index, however, eased 0.3%, extending losses to fourth straight sessions, as conglomerate International Holding Company lost 0.6% while its unit Multiply Group was down 0.8%.

