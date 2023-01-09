AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan to issue its first-ever hemophilia guidelines

Press Release Published 09 Jan, 2023 06:01am
Follow us

KARACHI: With the cooperation of World Hemophilia Federation and Hemophilia Foundation Pakistan, for the first time in Pakistan, the drafting of guidelines has been started to ensure the treatment of hemophilia patients according to international standards.

In this regard, a National Hemophilia Treatment Guideline Conference was organized in a local hotel under Hemophilia Welfare Society Karachi in which medical experts from different cities of the country participated.

Medical experts said that with this guideline, doctors and other medical staff will be able to provide treatment and care to hemophilia patients according to international standards and hemophilia patients will also be able to live a normal life like healthy people.

Speaking at the event, Raheel Ahmed, founder and CEO of Hemophilia Welfare Society Karachi, said that there is no government-level treatment facility for such patients in Pakistan and accordingly there is no hemophilia hospital, due to which the people affected by it and their families suffered here and there for treatment. He said that there may be more than 25,000 hemophilia patients in Pakistan, out of which more than 3,500 have been registered in the Hemophilia Societies related to the Hemophilia Foundation Pakistan. These registered patients are getting state of the art treatment including 1030 registered patients registered with HWSK; while all other unregistered patients excepted these registered patients might be suffering from physical disabilities and death due to substandard screening through blood components or lack of immediate care.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Hemophilia Foundation Pakistan Medical experts World Hemophilia Federation

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan to issue its first-ever hemophilia guidelines

PM to present recovery ‘framework’ at UN conference

Stalled bailout: IMF team to meet Dar in Geneva

Imran Khan says country at the crossroads, demands free, fair elections

LCs: Large steel sector seeks govt’s help

Punjab, Sindh: Subsidised wheat flour not easily available

Food products: Govt urged to stop PFA from ‘illegal’ implementation of TTS

‘Nanbais’ mulling going on strike?

Maulana Ahtaramul Haq Thanvi passes away

China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-Covid

PKR declines 0.31pc

Read more stories