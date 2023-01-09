Pakistan to issue its first-ever hemophilia guidelines

KARACHI: With the cooperation of World Hemophilia Federation and Hemophilia Foundation Pakistan, for the first time in Pakistan, the drafting of guidelines has been started to ensure the treatment of hemophilia patients according to international standards.

In this regard, a National Hemophilia Treatment Guideline Conference was organized in a local hotel under Hemophilia Welfare Society Karachi in which medical experts from different cities of the country participated.

Medical experts said that with this guideline, doctors and other medical staff will be able to provide treatment and care to hemophilia patients according to international standards and hemophilia patients will also be able to live a normal life like healthy people.

Speaking at the event, Raheel Ahmed, founder and CEO of Hemophilia Welfare Society Karachi, said that there is no government-level treatment facility for such patients in Pakistan and accordingly there is no hemophilia hospital, due to which the people affected by it and their families suffered here and there for treatment. He said that there may be more than 25,000 hemophilia patients in Pakistan, out of which more than 3,500 have been registered in the Hemophilia Societies related to the Hemophilia Foundation Pakistan. These registered patients are getting state of the art treatment including 1030 registered patients registered with HWSK; while all other unregistered patients excepted these registered patients might be suffering from physical disabilities and death due to substandard screening through blood components or lack of immediate care.

