Scramble at flour sale point leaves one dead in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS: The endeavour to get a cheap flour bag resulted in the death of a person in Mirpurkhas in Sindh as limited available supply of the commodity prompted a stampede at a flour sale point.

The citizens of Mirpur Khas assembled early in the morning at a government designated sale point.

The situation went out of control when the people rushed towards the selling point to get subsidized flour bags as there was no designated queue.

Family members of the deceased placed the body of victim and staged a protest. It is pertinent to note earlier this week, a stampede-like situation also arise in Narowal but fortunately people remained unhurt.