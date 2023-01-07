AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

HRH Prince Fahad bin Mansour Alsaud announces establishment of Saudi-Pakistan Tech House

  • At Future Fest 2023, Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al Saud says it will promote greater ease of doing business
BR Web Desk Published January 7, 2023
Follow us

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al Saud has announced to set up a technology house in Pakistan to enhance cooperation between the two countries in diverse technical fields, the Future Fest management said.

“HRH [His Royal Highness] Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al Saud, during a virtual address to Future Fest stakeholders, announced the establishment of a dedicated Saudi-Pakistan Tech House to promote greater ease of doing business,” said the festival management in an official statement.

Pakistan’s biggest tech conference, Future Fest 2023 is a three-day event, which began on January 6, has brought together 50,000 participants along with representatives of 500 startups and 200 exhibitors from over 30 countries.

The conference, scheduled to end on January 8, will feature keynote speeches and discussions by investors, innovators, thought leaders, policymakers, and leading entrepreneurs.

This year’s conference is particularly important for Saudi-Pakistan relations since it has brought a bunch of business leaders and entrepreneurs from the kingdom and other Middle East countries.

The Saudi prince is a co-founder of tech giant ILSA Interactive, which was first founded in 2009 by Pakistani entrepreneur Salman Nasir. "It stands as a great hallmark of Pakistan-Saudi digital collaboration excellence," the statement said.

“I’m deeply honored to be a part of such a respected and prestigious gathering of the IT industry with thought leaders of Pakistan at the country’s largest tech conference and expo, Future Fest 2023,” the Saudi prince said.

"My journey to Pakistan started 5 years ago to explore the possibilities of establishing an IT company in Lahore. Let me say that the resources in Pakistan are very talented in all fields; Technical Resources, User Experience and Quality Assurance resources have been great to work with.”

He further added: “At Future Fest 2023, I am pleased a delegation of Saudi startups & venture capitalists will have a chance to meet Pakistani companies and key stakeholders to explore investments, partnerships, acquisitions, and talent recruitment.”

During his address, Prince Fahad bin Mansour Alsaud highlighted the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 roadmap under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, which has seen the booming of the technology sector along with major new smart cities like NEOM.

He emphasised how companies such as ILSA Interactive are reflective of the determination of both Pakistani and Saudi leaders to further deepen an existing strategic relationship in all fields with plans to forge partnerships with IT companies, Universities and big enterprises in Pakistan.

Pakistan IT industry

Comments

1000 characters

HRH Prince Fahad bin Mansour Alsaud announces establishment of Saudi-Pakistan Tech House

Dollar shortage threatens to cause healthcare sector crisis in Pakistan

PTI decides against holding Punjab CM vote of confidence on Monday

Ant Group founder Jack Ma to give up control in key restructuring

China’s ‘great migration’ kicks-off under shadow of COVID

Google challenges Android antitrust ruling in India’s Supreme Court

Six-year-old boy held after shooting teacher in US

Turkish central bank raises securities maintenance ratio to 10%

Babar Azam rues winless home season

Sarfaraz was the difference, says Southee after drawn series

Read more stories