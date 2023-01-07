Imran accuses establishment of abandoning neutrality

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday alleged that the establishment seems to have abandoned its months-long mantra of adopting neutrality as a key trust vote in the Punjab assembly was being impacted by the lack of neutrality.

Talking to court reporters in Lahore on Friday, the former prime minister said that his party was currently focused on the upcoming vote of confidence that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has to take to prove he should remain the chief minister and then be able to advise the governor to dissolve the provincial assembly as per his wishes.

Imran said that they want to remain steadfast on the vote in the event the Lahore High Court (LHC) orders Elahi to immediately seek a vote of confidence or if Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman issues fresh directions in a bid to scuttle their government.

He alleged that the establishment is seemingly not acting neutral on the vote of confidence. “Our people are being approached and so far, three MPAs have informed us about being contacted.” The PTI chief claimed that the MPAs are being asked to ditch Punjab CM in the vote of confidence.

Khan said that PTI and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) are political allies and Pervaiz Elahi has his own stance regarding former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (Retd).

He said that Pervaiz Elahi cannot ask PTI leadership to change its stance. Khan clarified once again that his political party is not fighting the establishment but struggling to get justice.

The PTI chief told the court reporters that no dialogues will be held with the ‘thieves’. He vowed that PTI will immediately organise local government (LG) polls after coming into power.

He reiterated his allegations against the former army chief and said that Gen Bajwa (retd) did not consider corruption wrongdoing and all corruption cases were dissolved.

Commenting on the horse trading ahead of the vote of confidence, he said that turncoats will not get any support from the nationals anymore.

Imran Khan said that PTI will not step back from its narrative and they will continue to expose those people who are the reason for crisis in the country.

The delegation of the court reporters includes Abid Khan, Ibadul Haq, Zainul Abideen, Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Waqas, Arshad Ali, Muhammad Ashfaq Salman Awan, Shakir Awan and Faisal Khan.

Earlier in the day, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi refused to take the vote of confidence and said that the government is strong.