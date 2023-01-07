AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
FPCCI for adopting alternate plan to save energy

Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2023 06:00am
KARACHI: Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has come up with an alternative plan of action vis-à-vis the recently announced National Energy Conservation Plan by the federal government, i.e., limiting the use of electricity to strictly the absolutely necessary lighting, appliances and equipment in homes, government offices, public spaces, shops, markets and restaurants.

Irfan Iqbal estimated that practicing austerity in all the aforementioned places & establishments all day long will save much more electricity than what closing shops, markets and restaurants at 08:30 PM will save, i.e., 25 percent of total power consumed can be saved.

However, Suleman Chawla, SVP FPCCI, apprised that being the apex body over 250 chambers, trade bodies and associations, FPCCI is uniquely positioned to assist the government in the awareness campaign across all sectors, segments, cities or regions of the country. Additionally, it will reduce the operational costs of the businesses, as well.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, immediate past President FPCCI, recommended that the government should lead by example; and, impose 25 percent reduction in power consumption with immediate effect in all of their offices – federal, provincial or district levels.

FPCCI Chief also highlighted that the departmental stores and modern retailers fulfil their staffing needs through bifurcating their employees in two working shifts; and, the reduced shop timings will result in them being forced to slash that to one shift to remain operationally profitable.

It will practically result in at least 30 percent employment loss in departmental stores staff, he added.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh also apprised that in his consultation with the All Pakistan Restaurant Association (APRA) leadership, they have categorically informed him that restricting the restaurants to close for dine-in by 08:30 PM will not result in any savings in power consumption as the families will be using more electricity aggregately at their homes as compared to restaurants, malls or markets.

FPCCI electricity Federal Government Irfan Iqbal Sheikh energy conservation plan

