Independent MPA Bilal Warraich joins PTI, vows to support Elahi in vote of confidence

BR Web Desk Published January 5, 2023 Updated January 5, 2023 06:56pm
Chaudhry Bilal Asghar Warraich, an independent Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Toba Tek Singh, on Thursday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and announced support for Chief Minister Parvez Elahi in the forthcoming vote of confidence, Aaj News reported.

Bilal had previously voted for former chief minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and had joined his cabinet as special assistant.

The announcement came after Bilal Warraich met PTI chief Imran Khan at his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore. PTI leaders Mian Aslam Iqbal and Fawad Chaudhry were also present in the meeting.

The PTI chief welcomed Chaudhry Bilal into the party and hailed his decision to vote against the “looters”.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry said that Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi will obtain the vote of confidence before January 11.

Background

Warraich was elected to the provincial assembly in October 2018 with the help of PML-N but decided to support PTI after meeting Riaz Fatyana.

He was among the 25 dissident lawmakers who refused to support the PTI-backed candidate Parvez Elahi in the election for the chief ministership back in April 2022.

