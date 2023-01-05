Shiffrin’s record chase on ice as Zagreb slalom cancelled

PARIS: Ameircan star Mikaela Shiffrin will have to wait for her chance to equal compatriot Lindsey Vonn’s record of World Cup victories after organisers cancelled Thursday’s slalom in Zagreb because of “high temperatures and wind.”

Shiffrin won the first of two scheduled slaloms in the Croatian capital on Wednesday for her 81st World Cup win to move within one of the record held by Vonn.

Apart from having Vonn’s record in her sights, Shiffrin, who has 51 slalom wins, is also closing in on the overall record of 86 World Cup victories set by Ingemar Stenmark, who retired back in 1989.

Shiffrin’s pursuit is scheduled to resume on Saturday in the first of two giant slaloms in Kranjska Gora in Slovenia.

Mild temperatures across Europe have hampered the winter sports season in recent weeks.

On Wednesday the women’s slaloms in Zagreb and the men’s slalom in Garmisch in Germany, two low altitude resorts, were skied on degraded slopes, in mountains devoid of snow.