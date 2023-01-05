Dell looks to phase out Chinese chips by 2024

Dell Technologies Inc plans to stop using China-made chips by 2024 and has told suppliers to reduce the amount of other made-in-China components in its products amid concerns over US-Beijing tensions, Nikkei reported on Thursday.

Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall St weakness to end at near 10-month low

The computer maker told suppliers late last year that it aims to meaningfully lower the amount of China-made chips it uses, including those produced at facilities owned by non-Chinese chipmakers, the report added, citing three people with direct knowledge of the matter.