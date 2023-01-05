AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.36%)
Dell looks to phase out Chinese chips by 2024

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2023 12:01pm
Dell Technologies Inc plans to stop using China-made chips by 2024 and has told suppliers to reduce the amount of other made-in-China components in its products amid concerns over US-Beijing tensions, Nikkei reported on Thursday.

The computer maker told suppliers late last year that it aims to meaningfully lower the amount of China-made chips it uses, including those produced at facilities owned by non-Chinese chipmakers, the report added, citing three people with direct knowledge of the matter.

