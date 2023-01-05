AVN 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
KP-TMA offers condolences over Yunus Tabba’s death

Recorder Report Published 05 Jan, 2023 05:58am
PESHAWAR: Chairman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KP-TMA), Afan Aziz and Vice Chairman Muhammad Kamran Shah have expressed profound condolences over the sad demise of Muhammad Yunus Tabba, Chairman, Yunus Brothers’ Group Pakistan.

In their joint condolence message, Afan Aziz & Muhammad Kamran Shah have expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Muhammad Yunus Tabba who played a prominent role in the development and progress of the textile industry in Pakistan.

They also appreciated the efforts made by him for the growth and development of his Industrial Group which is not only providing employment to thousands of workers but also playing its role for the economic development of Pakistan in general and the provinces of KP & Sindh in particular. They said the textile industry had lost a real jewel whose services would be remembered long.

Afan Aziz further said Muhammad Yunus Tabba was a very good human being and always remained busy for the betterment and wellbeing of the people and the workforce employed in his group.

He had started so many charity programs in his lifetime and operated successfully and hoped that his family members would continue the noble work with the same zeal. He further said that Tabba played his role very effectively for the development of the textile industry.

Afan Aziz & Muhammad Kamran Shah prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and to give courage to all members of the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

