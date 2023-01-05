Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (January 04, 2023).
52-Week
Latest Wk Ago High Low
Libor Overnight 4.31886 4.31671 4.32057 0.07014
Libor 1 Month 4.40129 4.38686 4.40129 0.10200
Libor 3 Month 4.78186 4.72643 4.78186 0.21600
Libor 6 Month 5.13614 5.15314 5.22529 0.34000
Libor 1 Year 5.44686 5.44386 5.66643 0.59629
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
