AVN 66.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
BAFL 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.02%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.93%)
DGKC 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.36%)
EPCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.21%)
FCCL 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.8%)
FFL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.61%)
FLYNG 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
GGL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
HUBC 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
KAPCO 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
KEL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
MLCF 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
NETSOL 88.49 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.36%)
OGDC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
PAEL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PPL 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.33%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.28%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
TRG 114.00 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.75%)
UNITY 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,137 Decreased By -100.6 (-0.71%)
KSE100 40,642 Decreased By -21.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 14,992 Decreased By -1.1 (-0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Swiatek wins to keep Poland’s United Cup hopes alive

AFP Published 04 Jan, 2023 12:35pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

BRISBANE: World number one Iga Swiatek outlasted Martina Trevisan to level Poland’s United Cup city final Wednesday after rising star Lorenzo Musetti produced an almost flawless display of serving to put Italy in front.

Musetti lost only three points on serve to beat Poland’s Daniel Michalski 6-1, 6-1 in just 57 minutes in the best-of-five-match Brisbane city final.

The winners of the city finals in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth progress to the semi-finals of the inaugural mixed teams tournament along with the best-performing losing finalist.

The 20-year-old Musetti, who climbed to 23 in the world in 2022, had far too much firepower for his opponent, blasting 17 winners past the 260th-ranked Michalski.

“I was so focused today on the match and the serve was really good,” he said. “But with every shot I had a great feeling for the ball so I think I played the best match so far.”

Sabalenka into Adelaide quarters after comeback

However, Poland struck back when Swiatek battled past Trevisan 6-2, 6-4.

The three-time Grand Slam winner raced through the first set but was forced into a fight in the second, finally claiming victory in 1hr 51mins.

“It became tight at the end and I felt like she had her chances as well,” Swiatek said. “My goal is to be more consistent and keep the same level of tennis right to the end.”

In Sydney, a tenacious Madison Keys gave the United States an early lead over Britain before Cameron Norrie struck back when he won a high quality match against Taylor Fritz in their city final.

World number 11 Keys lost the first set to Katie Swan before recovering to win a gruelling match 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in 2hrs 18mins.

“I actually practised with Katie a few days before the tournament and I said to my coach she’s playing absolutely great tennis,” Keys said.

“So I knew I would have to play well and I think she played a phenomenal first set and I knew I had to raise my level.”

Norrie and Fritz played an enthralling encounter which was in the balance until the Briton broke at 4-4 in the final set then served it out to claim a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 victory.

“All credit to Taylor, we’ve played so many times and always had a battle so I was definitely ready for three sets,” Norrie said.

Croatia took the first point in Perth when Donna Vekic downed Greece’s Despina Papamichail 6-2, 6-0.

Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Borna Coric in the second singles rubber.

Iga Swiatek United Cup

Comments

1000 characters

Swiatek wins to keep Poland’s United Cup hopes alive

Jul-Dec trade deficit declines 32.65pc to $17.13bn YoY

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Fertiliser maker suspends urea production amid RLNG suspension

Oil falls again as worries grow over global economy, China COVID cases

ECC allows export of additional quantity of sugar

Uplift budget for Q3, 4: Finance Div revises fund release strategy

‘White Paper’ unveiled: Tarin says raising the alarm about economic meltdown

Immovable properties in Lahore FBR revises downward valuation rates

Early closure of markets announced

Pakistan 224-4 at lunch in second Test against New Zealand

Read more stories