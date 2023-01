KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Tuesday (January 03, 2023).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 03-01-2023 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= Alfalah Sec. Aba Ali H. Sec. Adamjee Insurance 1,060,000 27.89 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,060,000 27.89 Sherman Sec. Intermarket Sec. Dewan Farooqe Motors 200,000 17.00 AKD Sec. Sherman Sec. 200,000 17.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 17.10 D.J.M. Sec. Fortune Sec. Engro Corporation 450,000 269.36 Fortune Sec. D.J.M. Sec. 450,000 273.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 900,000 271.43 Interactive Securities Ist Equity Mod. Hascol Petroleum 550,000 6.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 550,000 6.70 Alfalah Sec. Aba Ali H. Sec. Mehmood Textile 90,000 864.02 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 90,000 864.02 Alfalah Sec. Aba Ali H. Sec. National Bank Pak. 322,000 24.28 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 322,000 24.28 Alfalah Sec. Aba Ali H. Sec. Shakarganj Ltd. 3,500,000 40.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500,000 40.90 D.J.M. Sec. Topline Sec. Unity Foods Limited 7,030,205 15.25 Topline Sec. Fortune Sec. 7,030,205 0.01 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,060,410 7.63 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 20,882,410 =================================================================================================================

