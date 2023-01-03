NA body discusses question of privilege motions

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges discussed the question of privilege motions on various issues raised by various members of the house and directed the concerned departments for their settlement.

The committee met with MNA Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon in the chair at the Parliament House on Monday.

On the question of privilege raised by MNA Nuzhat Pathan regarding not attending her telephone calls by Agha Abdul Raheem, Director General (DG) Sehwan Development Authority, Jamshoro, the committee pended the question of privilege till its next meeting. The committee also directed that chief secretary, Sindh, and secretary, Local Government Sindh, should attend the next meeting of the committee in person.

On the question of privilege raised by Usama Qadri about the misbehaviour of Zahid Hussain, joint secretary, Maritime Affairs over telephone with him; the committee disposed of the question of privilege with the direction that the issues of the member should be resolved with a report to the Privilege Committee.

On the question of privilege raised by Ramesh Lal, MNA regarding not-responding his telephone calls by Chaudhary Ejaz Asghar, superintendent, Adyala Jail, Rawalpindi; the committee expressed its displeasure for not attending the meeting by Ejaz Asghar and directed that secretary, Home Department (Prions), IGP Prisons Punjab, DIG, North Prisons, Punjab and Superintendent Adyala Jail should attend the next meeting of the committee in person.

On the question of privilege raised by Makhdoom Syed Samiul Hassan Gillani, MNA regarding the alleged non-update by the member by XEN, Public Health Department, Bahawalpur regarding Provincial Fund year 2021-2022 and not responding to the telephone calls; the committee directed that secretary, Public Health South Punjab, chief engineer Public Health, Bahawalpur, SE, Public Health Bahawalpur, XEN, Public Health Bahawalpur, chief engineer, Public Health, Multan should attend the next meeting of the committee in person. The committee also directed that the additional chief secretary, South Punjab should ensure the attendance of the above said officers in the next meeting of the committee in person. The committee pended the question of privilege till its next meeting.

Another question of privilege raised by Makhdoom Syed Samiul Hassan Gillani, MNA regarding allegedly changing the alignment of his Development Scheme by Malik Rafiq, XEN, PWD, Bahawalpur, Rao Shahid, SDO, PWD, Multan, Abdul Wakeel, Sub-Inspector, FIA, Bahawalpur, Multan, the committee directed that Director General (FIA), Director, FIA, Multan, Deputy Director, FIA, Bahawalpur should attend the next meeting of the committee in person. The committee also directed that an inquiry should also be initiated against Abdul Wakeel, Sub-Inspector, FIA, Multan. The committee pended the question of privilege till its next meeting.

On the question of privilege raised by Romina Khursheed Alam, MNA regarding alleged baseless propaganda on social, print and electronic media that a 25-person delegation attended the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) conference in Canada; the committee pended the question of privilege with the direction that secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting should convene a joint consultative meeting to make proper mechanism for all the time, with the representatives of Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Information Technology, FIA, PEMRA, PTA with a report to the committee within 15 days. The committee also directed that the mover should also be invited to the said consultative meeting.

On the question of privilege raised by MNA Ali Nawaz Shah regarding alleged registration of false cases against the workers/supporters of the MNA to malign and damage his reputation in his constituency by Shafique Shah, Chief Municipal Officer (CMO), Mir PurKhas City, Chaudhary Asad, Superintendent of Police, Manzoor Lakhi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, City Mir PurKhas, Khuda Bux Thebo, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Shujaabad, Rasool Bux Thaheem, Station House Officer, Taluka Mirwah, Shahjehan Lashari, Station House Officer, Satellite Town, Khuda Bux Rajani, Station House Officer and MunawarArain, Assistant Sub-Inspector/MTO, Satellite Town, District Mir PurKhas; the Committee pended the question of privilege till its next meeting with the direction that Shafique Shah, Chief Municipal Officer should be transferred from his present posting. The Committee also directed that in the next meeting of the Committee, only Commissioner, Mir PurKhas, Sindh and SSP, Mir purKhas Sindh should attend the next meeting of the Committee. The Junior Police Officers/Staff was exempted by the Committee. The committee also directed that the issues of the MNA should be resolved on priority.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Qadir Khan Mandokhail, MNA regarding misbehaviour of Dr Zahid, Additional Secretary, Universities, Sindh with the Member over telephone; the committee directed that a Joint Consultative meeting should be convened by Mover Qadir Khan Mandokhail, MNA, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Sindh, Secretary, Universities and Boards Sindh, Secretary, Education Department, Government of Sindh for resolving the issues of the mover with a report to the committee within one week. The committee pended the question of privilege till its next meeting.

On the question of privilege raised by MohsinDawar, MNA regarding non-allowing the member to travel abroad by the director general, FIA and secretary, Ministry of Interior; the committee pended the question of privilege with the direction that secretary Ministry of Interior, secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, director general FIA, and additional director Emigration should attend the next meeting of the committee in person.

The committee also directed that the PIA, Civil Aviation Authority, and FIA should manage separate counters on all the international airports in the country for the present and former parliamentarians and their spouses, diplomats, and government officials.

The meeting was attended by Azhar Qayyum Nahra, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhary, Zulfiqar Sattar Bachani, Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Shagufta Mumani, Ramesh Lal, Usama Qadri, Asiya Azeem, Ahmed Hussain Deharr, and Makhdoom Syed Samiul Hassan Gillani, MNAs/members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023