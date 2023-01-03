Call for observing 2023 as year of women’s rights, self-reliance

LAHORE: The Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has said that Year 2023 needs to be celebrated as the year of women’s rights and self-reliance so that women can contribute to the economic development and national prosperity.

Awareness about their health and wellbeing would not only minimize the female’s problems but would also provide equal opportunities for treatment and health care, he said while addressing a seminar on the topic of ‘Women’s Health and Self-Reliance’ at Lahore General Hospital (LGH), in which speakers highlighted various aspects of women rights.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar maintained that normally women in the society hesitate to express anyone about their health issues especially gynecological diseases, which creates complications apart from shaking their confidence. “Our women are forced to get “taweez” and other tips instead of getting their proper medical check-up, whereas they need the guidance of a good gynecologist,” he said, adding: “Formation of glands and cysts in the uterus and ovaries has become a common disease, which not only causes irregularity in women, but is also a major reason for not having children.”

He said that lady doctors/gynecologists also have a great responsibility to raise awareness among young girls so that they can take care of their own health in future.

