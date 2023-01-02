AGL 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (15.17%)
European shares rise in first trading session of 2023

Reuters Published January 2, 2023 Updated January 2, 2023 02:13pm
European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday, after a rough year marred with fears of a recession as central banks hiked rates globally and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 0.5% by 0810 GMT, supported by rate-sensitive technology stocks.

The energy sector added 0.8%.

The STOXX 600 ended 2022 with sharp losses, driven by central banks’ aggressive policy tightening to rein in soaring prices, economic slowdown, the Russia-Ukraine war that increased inflationary pressures and growing concerns over COVID cases in China.

Germany’s finance minister expects inflation in Europe’s biggest economy to drop to 7% this year and to continue falling in 2024 and beyond, but expects high energy prices to be the new normal.

European shares fall, record worst year since 2018

The German benchmark DAX added 0.5%. London and Dublin stock exchanges will be closed for New Year’s day, while other European exchanges started the year on a positive note.

Croatia rang in the new year with two historic changes, as the European Union’s youngest member joined both the EU’s border-free Schengen zone and the euro common currency.

