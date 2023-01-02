Action being taken against flour sellers charging exorbitant prices, says CM

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 350,000 bags of 10 kilograms each are being sold at the rate of Rs 65 per kg around Sindh to provide flour to the public at a lower price.

Talking to the media in Jamshoro district on Sunday, he said that the authorities were taking strict action against the sellers of flour who were charging exorbitant prices from the buyers.

Syed Murad Ali Shah informed that the local government elections would take placeon January 15, adding that 95% of the flood and rain-submerged areas of Sindh had been cleared so far. Some parts of Dadu district were still underwaterand efforts were afoot to drain that water as well.

“The LG elections will offer an opportunity to the people to elect their local government representatives so that their local problems can be addressed more effectively,” he observed.

He apprised that the World Bank was lending $2 billion to Sindh for reconstruction of the rain and flood-damaged houses.

Shah added that from the next week the provincial government would start releasing the first installment of the grant for the reconstruction of homes.

Responding to a question, the CM said the rumors were being spread through the media about replacing the existing setup in the center with a government of technocrats.

“But no responsible person has ever talked about the technocrats’ government. Only some irresponsible persons are floating this idea,” he added.

He asserted that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) believed in democracy and that the party would contest and win the elections.

He appreciated the endeavours of all the MNAs and MPAs of the PPP for helping the rain and flood-affected people in their difficult times.

During his visit, the CM offered condolences to MNA Sikandar Rahupoto and party’s local office bearer Ghulam Nabi Solangi over the demise of their family members.