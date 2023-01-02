AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Demand angst puts copper on track for largest drop since 2018

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2023 05:54am
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices fell on Friday, heading for their first annual drop since 2018 due to worries about demand created by surging COVID cases in top consumer China, a global growth slowdown and rising inventories.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)was down 0.5% at $8,375 a tonne at 1702 GMT. Prices of the metal used widely in the power and construction industries are on course for a 13% drop this year.

“In the US, there is apprehension the Fed will push the economy into recession; in Europe, the energy crisis has put enormous strain on corporates and consumers,” said Bank of America analyst Michael Widmer.

“In China, various issues, including rolling COVID lockdowns that had such a pronounced impact on activity earlier his year, have been a concern.” China’s lifting of restrictions, following widespread protests, means COVID is spreading largely unchecked and likely infecting millions of people a day, according to some international health experts.

Clues to the prospect for industrial metals demand will come from surveys of purchasing managers in manufacturing companies around the world over the next few days.

Stocks of copper in LME-registered warehouses at 88,925 tonnes have climbed 7,525 tonnes since Friday. Cancelled warrants - metal earmarked for delivery - at 13% of the total compares with 33% on Dec. 7.

Rising inventories are likely to be a trend into 2023 as demand slows further and surpluses mount.

Elsewhere, the lead price was up 0.9% at $2,294 a tonne.

Prices of the battery metal hit $2,302.50 a tonne on Wednesday, the highest since May 5, on worries about supplies and dwindling stocks in LME-approved warehouses, which are near 15-year lows at 25,000 tonnes.

Cancelled warrants at 49% of the total and large holdings of warrants and cash contracts suggest more lead is due to be delivered out.

In other metals, aluminium fell 1.2% to $2,376, zinc ceded 0.5% to $2,970, tin fell 0.1% to $24,900 and nickel lost 1% to $29,960.

Copper copper rate copper market copper price

Comments

1000 characters

Demand angst puts copper on track for largest drop since 2018

PM vows to steer country out of economic storm

Punjab: PM, Zardari, Fazl discuss situation

Imran Khan claims his ties with Bajwa soured over accountability drive

World Bank urged to help restructure FIIP

KTBA not happy as FBR issues audit notices to taxpayers

PKR registers losses

Prisoners’ lists exchanged: Pakistan seeks consular access to missing defence personnel

NSC resumes session today

Toyota’s Indian unit warns of a possible customer data breach

Blinken discussed US-China relationship in call with Qin

Read more stories