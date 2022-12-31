Capital police make requisition for 1,000 FC personnel

ISLAMABAD: Aimed to deal with possible terror threats, the capital police have sought 1,000 Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel to further strengthen security in the city.

According to a senior police official, the city police have written a letter to the Ministry of Interior for the provision of 1,000 FC personnel for assisting of capital police security picket set up following the sector I-10/4 terror attack on December 23. Following the suicide blast at sector I-10/4, the city police have set up an additional 25 security pickets across the city in general and particularly at all entry and exit points of the federal capital.

The city police have enhanced security arrangements in the Red Zone which houses the diplomatic enclave, the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, the Parliament building, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and other government offices and the immediately adjacent areas.

A heavy contingent of personnel police has been deployed on all roads leading to the Red Zone as well as in the other parts of the city. Commandoes of Islamabad police, lady police, mobile patrolling, Anti-Terrorists Squad (ATS), and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) were also deputed at different locations in the city.

The high-ups of the capital police issued strict directives to the police officers to ensure strict checking at entry and exit points of Islamabad and police should keep a close eye over the suspected people.

Police have continued random checking of vehicles at all security pickets in the city due to traffic jams witnessed on different roads.

The official said that the city police also enhanced security at markets and other public places. Police and other security agencies have been instructed to remain vigilant and carry out strict checking as well to ensure effective patrolling to avert any possible terror attack.

The high-ups of police have directed all Station House Officers (SHOs) to ensure effective patrolling and conduct checking of all hotels, and guest houses in their respective areas and verify the record of visitors after getting particulars of them, he said.

The ICT police through its official Twitter account informed people that due to security reasons, there are check-posts at various points in Islamabad, therefore, people may face a delay in reaching their offices. To avoid any delays, they advised people and stated: “Leave 15 to 20 minutes early to go to offices, business. Checking is being done to protect the life and property of the people”.

Police have also instructed the citizens of Islamabad to keep important documents including Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC). The city police asked citizens to inform the police through 15 regarding any suspected activity.

The capital administration has banned all types of gatherings, especially activities related to the upcoming local government elections as part of security measures.

