Pakistan

Navy seizes huge cache of drugs at sea

Published 31 Dec, 2022
KARACHI: In a successful intelligence based counter narcotics operations by Pakistan Navy at sea, two boats carrying narcotics were apprehended and a huge cache of narcotics which includes more than 1500 kgs of Hashish and 143 kgs of Crystal ICE were recovered from the apprehended boats.

The value of narcotics in international market is estimated to be approx Rs 2.0 billion.

Successful operation by Pakistan Navy resulting in seizure of narcotics is a testament to the facts that despite the prevailing situation the criminals are active for their nefarious design and PN is more vigilant to counter them and remains committed in preventing use of Pakistani maritime zones for any unlawful act/ purpose.

Pakistan Navy will continue to shoulder its national obligations and responsibility to establish lawful order at sea.

