Avari Hotel re-launches The Mughal Court Restaurant in Lahore

LAHORE: Avari Hotel Lahore, Pakistan’s luxurious five star hotel re-launched its restaurant The Mughal Court on 29th December 2022.

Lahore’s prominent figures, influencers, food bloggers and corporates were invited to experience authentic flavours which tickled the most discerning taste buds, making it a finest dining experience.

The menu was meticulously researched for selections of dishes, aroma, taste and presentation, drawing directly from original recipes. Amongst the wide varieties served to the guests was the authentically prepared ‘missi roti’, ‘murgho baadam, ‘kastoori kabab’, ‘bukhara mutton pulao’ and ‘lab e mashooq.’ The food was fresh and prepared with superior ingredients, pronounced creativity, and complimented with prompt service.

