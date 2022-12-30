AGL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.82%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 30 Dec, 2022 05:50am
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 126,257 tonnes of cargo comprising 103,957 tonnes of import cargo and 22,300 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 103,957 comprised of 51,229 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,045 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,520 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 5,810 tonnes of Urea, 1,893 tonnes of Wheat & 36,460 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 22,300 tonnes comprised of 22,300 tonnes of containerized Cargo.

Nearly, 7175 containers comprising of 2996 containers import and 4179 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 11108 of 20’s and 944 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 549 of 20’s and 287 of 40’s loaded containers while 234 of 20’s and 1411 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 05, ships namely Msc Erminia, Barrier, Xin Yan Tian, Ym Excellence and Msc Silvana have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 03 ships namely Chem Mia, Tarlan and Xin Shanghai has sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Clemen Shulte and MSC Illinois left the Port on Thursday morning while two more ships, Rigel and EM Astoria are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Dreggen, EM Astoria and Express Rome & 04 more ships, MSC Iris, Al-Gharaffa, Desert Harrier and Star Suzanna carrying Palm oil, Containers, LNG and Coal are expected to take berths at LCT, QICT, EETL, PQEPT and PIBT on Thursday, 29th Dec- 2022.

