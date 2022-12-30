KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (December 29, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US S (O/M) 233.20 235.50 DKK 34.38 34.48
SAUDIA RIYAL 65.00 65.65 NOK 24.24 24.34
UAE DIRHAM 68.30 69.00 SEK 22.94 23.04
EURO 260.40 263.00 AUD $ 164.00 166.00
UK POUND 296.00 299.00 CAD $ 180.00 182.00
JAPANI YEN 1.80880 1.82880 INDIAN RUPEE 2.40 2.80
CHF 262.63 263.63 CHINESE YUAN 38.00 39.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.20 2.80
=========================================================================
