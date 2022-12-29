Energy saving plan: Cabinet to expedite consultations with stakeholders

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet Wednesday decided to expedite the process of consultation with all stakeholders, including the provincial governments to ensure the implementation of the energy saving plan.

The federal cabinet meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed the proposed energy saving plan presented by the Power Division. The meeting was briefed on the consultations conducted so far with the stakeholders.

In this regard, the prime minister said that the consultation process with all the stakeholders, including the provincial governments, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan governments should be completed as soon as possible to ensure the implementation of the plan.

The prime minister further said that we as a nation need to adopt frugality with regard to energy and in this regard, we urgently need to change our attitude.

The prime minister said the implementation of the energy saving plan and the use of alternative energy is indispensable to reduce the import bill in terms of fuel.

The prime minister also directed to form a committee to reduce electricity consumption in government offices by 30 percent, which will include the Federal Minister for Energy, Federal Minister for Planning, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Resources and relevant secretaries.

The meeting was told that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the National Energy Efficiency and Conversation Authority (National Energy Efficiency and Conversation) have also prepared an awareness campaign about energy saving and frugality.

The Federal Cabinet was given a detailed briefing by the Ministry of Industry and Production regarding the generalization of the use of electric bikes (e-bikes) across the country. These petrol bikes will be replaced by electric bikes (e-bikes). Currently, 90 companies are manufacturing motorcycles and auto rickshaws in Pakistan and the country has the capacity to manufacture six million motorcycles annually.

It was further informed in the meeting that 22 companies have been issued licenses to manufacture electric bikes (e-bikes) in Pakistan. The meeting was further informed that the promotion of electric bikes (E-Bikes) in Pakistan will save a lot in terms of fuel. The meeting was further informed that the use of electric bikes (e-bikes) will not only save fuel, but these eco-friendly electric bikes (e-bikes) will also reduce carbon emissions.

The prime minister issued instructions to submit a detailed plan regarding electric bikes (e-bikes) to the Economic Coordination Committee.

The Federal Cabinet gave final approval to the report of the Cabinet Committee on Soybeans.

The Federal Cabinet approved the Government-to-Government Commercial Transaction Act 2022 (G2G Commercial Transaction Act 2022). On the recommendation of the Board of Investments, the Federal Cabinet approved in principle the One Stop Service Act (One Stop Service Act) to provide facilities to investors in Special Economic Zones established across the country.

On the recommendation of the Petroleum Division, the Federal Cabinet has declared the Taj Field (Mirpurkhas Block) as commercial status covering an area of 14.11 square kilometers on co-commercial basis and to M/s United Energy Pakistan Limited (UEPL) of this block for five years. Development and production lease approved.

The Federal Cabinet approved the decisions taken in the meetings of the Economic Coordination Committee held on 21-12-2022 and 15-11-2022.

The Federal Cabinet approved the decisions taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization held on 26-12-2022.

The federal cabinet expressed regret over the arrest of senior parliamentarian Chaudhry Ashraf on behalf of the Punjab government in a 53 years old case and strongly condemned the incident.

The Federal Cabinet offered Fateha for the people who were martyred as a result of the incidents of terrorism in different parts of the country while condemning these incidents. The cabinet expressed their determination that there will be no impact on the peace and order situation in the country. There will be no compromise and the menace of terrorism will be rooted out. The federal cabinet paid tribute to the security forces for their continuous fight against terrorism.

