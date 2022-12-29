AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
ANL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.68%)
AVN 66.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.68%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.88%)
EFERT 74.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.51%)
EPCL 42.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.86%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.75%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
FNEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
GGGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.38%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.87%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.66%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.18%)
MLCF 21.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.34%)
OGDC 75.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
PAEL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.46%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.76%)
PRL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.09%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
TPL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
TPLP 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.68%)
TREET 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.46%)
TRG 108.96 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.49%)
UNITY 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
WAVES 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.04%)
BR100 3,870 Decreased By -52.7 (-1.34%)
BR30 13,651 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.91%)
KSE100 39,279 Decreased By -523.5 (-1.32%)
KSE30 14,461 Decreased By -215.1 (-1.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IoBM, BankIslami become knowledge partners to promote Islamic finance

Press Release Published 29 Dec, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

KARACHI: Institute of Business Management (IoBM) and BankIslami Pakistan Limited signed a MoU on Wednesday. According to the MoU, BankIslami will serve as a knowledge partner to facilitate the operations of the Center for Islamic Business and Finance at IoBM. BankIslami will develop marketing content, provide scholarships, facilitate academic research and organize guest speaker sessions at IoBM. The signatories were Talib S Karim, President IoBM, and Syed Amir Ali, President and CEO, BankIslami Pakistan.

Talib Karim said that Islamic banking and finance are the future, and we should facilitate human resource development. He advised gauging the Center’s performance regularly.

Talib Karim appreciated BankIslami’s support to IoBM in the fields of research and envisioned the creation of degree programmes to facilitate Islamic banking. “There is a need for Islamic finance professionals in Pakistan,” said Syed Amir Ali. He said that Pakistan’s economy could be structured on Islamic banking principles. He suggested a way forward on how to provide relevant training to academicians and corporate executives in the fields of Islamic banking. Amir called for the continuous monitoring of the action points of the MoU to achieve mutual success.

Representing BankIslami Pakistan were Mufti Javed Ahmad, Resident Shariah Board Member; Kashif Nisar, Head of Product and Shariah Structuring; Muhammad Irfan Ahmed, Head of Shariah Compliance; Muhammad Fahim Siddiqui, Head of National Product Manager, Distribution; and Syed Fahad Bin Tariq, Head of Marketing. Dr Imam Uddin, Head of Accounting & Finance Department, IoBM played an active role in the development of the MoU.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

BankIslami IoBM MoU signed Islamic finance

Comments

1000 characters

IoBM, BankIslami become knowledge partners to promote Islamic finance

Dar addresses ebbing investor confidence

Boat engines for 3,291 Gwadar fishermen: Cabinet approves disbursement of Rs823m to GPA

Energy saving plan: Cabinet to expedite consultations with stakeholders

$15.722bn newpacts signed: Country received $16.974bn foreign assistance: EAD

FBR reduces duty on import of agri tractors

Cigarette manufacturing sector: PM seeks elimination of tax evasion culture

Gwadar Free Zone: Govt seeks exact power demand figures from COPHCL

Russia did not consult OPEC+ over oil cap response: Kremlin

Fund constraints adversely affect NHA projects

Bumper wheat harvest expected

Read more stories