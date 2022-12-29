Dar, his team trying to steer country out of crisis: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Wednesday that Pakistan Muslim League-N has always respected the institutions and upheld the supremacy of law and the Constitution and the experienced team of federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is trying to steer the country out of economic crisis.

Talking to different members of the Punjab Assembly here at the Governor House on Wednesday, the governor said that after making record payments in the first week of December, the risk of default has been averted and the political and economic conditions will improve further in the coming days.

The members of the Punjab Assembly were of the unanimous opinion that the constitutional order of the governor asking the Punjab chief minister to take the vote of confidence was the need of the hour, today, he has lost the trust of the majority of the members, but the chief minister refrained from taking the vote of confidence, which proved that the CM was afraid that he would not be able to take the vote of confidence.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Inspector General of Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar called on Governor Punjab and both discussed about ensuring law and order in the province.

The governor said on the occasion that maintaining law and order and protection of life and property of the people are among the priorities of the government. He urged the IG Punjab to take effective measures to ensure the safety of life and property of the people and to prevent crimes.

The governor said: “I hope that under your leadership, Punjab Police will perform its professional duties in a better way.”

Inspector General of Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar said that maintaining law and order in the province is his top priority. He said that in view of the recent incidents of terrorism in the country, security has been ordered to be on high alert in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022