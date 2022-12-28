AGL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.1%)
AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.52%)
BOP 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.88%)
EFERT 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.46%)
EPCL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.05%)
FCCL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
FFL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.6%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
FNEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
GGGL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.95%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.79%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3%)
KEL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 25.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.88%)
MLCF 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.71%)
OGDC 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
PAEL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.3%)
PIBTL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.09%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.28%)
TPL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.52%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.85%)
TREET 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.89%)
TRG 108.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-3.99%)
UNITY 14.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
WAVES 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.04%)
BR100 3,870 Decreased By -52.7 (-1.34%)
BR30 13,651 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.91%)
KSE100 39,282 Decreased By -520.9 (-1.31%)
KSE30 14,440 Decreased By -235.7 (-1.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kenyan shilling weakens; oil retailer dollar demand weighs

Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2022 02:17pm
Follow us

NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling weakened on Wednesday, due to a build-up in demand for dollars from oil retailing companies, traders said.

At 0820 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 123.25/45 per dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 123.15/25. Kenyan markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday for Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

Kenya shilling steady, seen weakening on year-end demand

Earlier on Wednesday, the shilling hit a fresh record low of 123.30/50 per dollar before recovering, according to Refinitiv data.

Kenya’s shilling

Comments

1000 characters

Kenyan shilling weakens; oil retailer dollar demand weighs

Dar admits Pakistan in 'tight spot' but 'no chance of default'

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Power sector receivables cross Rs2.5trn mark

Nishat Chunian to partially shut down operations after one month

Oil prices fall on worries about China COVID surge, global recession

HS Code Chapters 84, 85 and certain items of Chapter 87: SBP withdraws curbs on import permission

Jobs for Emiratis: UAE pushes work for own citizens

Interbank, open market exchange rates: Uncertainty, USD smuggling widening the gap: experts

Lucky Williamson drives New Zealand to 353-4 against Pakistan

Seeking to boost its image, army may remodel ISPR

Read more stories