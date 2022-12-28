AGL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
ANL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
AVN 67.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.6%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.89%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
EFERT 76.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.49%)
EPCL 43.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FNEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
GGGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
MLCF 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.18%)
OGDC 75.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.25%)
PAEL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.91%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.3%)
TREET 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
TRG 113.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.37%)
UNITY 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.33%)
WAVES 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 3,922 Decreased By -45.9 (-1.16%)
BR30 13,916 Decreased By -233.8 (-1.65%)
KSE100 39,803 Decreased By -352.3 (-0.88%)
KSE30 14,676 Decreased By -102.2 (-0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Three high-performing teenagers ‘added’ to men’s Test squad

Muhammad Saleem Published 28 Dec, 2022 04:12am
Follow us

LAHORE: As part of its strategy and vision to develop, grow and incentivize high-performing talented youngsters, the Men’s Interim Selection Committee has added three top-performers from age-group cricket to the Pakistan Test squad with the objective of providing them international exposure and experience.

The three players are: all-rounder Arafat Minhas (Multan), top-order batter Basit Ali (Dera Murad Jamali) and right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Zeeshan (Faisalabad).

Shahid Afridi, Chair of Men’s Interim Selection Committee said, “We are not only looking at present but also have an eye on the future. In this relation, we have added three top-performers from our age-group cricket so that they can spend time with their stars in the national side and learn how to plan and prepare for high pressure matches. Although the three players will not be available for selection; this initiative will fast track their progress and provide them better awareness, understanding and knowledge about the rigors and demands of top-grade cricket.”

Moreover, following discussions between Pakistan head coach and selection committee, three players namely Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani and Sajid Khan have been made available to their domestic sides for the 27 December fixtures of Pakistan Cup.

The move will allow players to continue to get match time under their belts and make a case for their selection for the three ICC Men’s Super League One-Day Internationals against New Zealand in January. These players will continue to remain part of the Pakistan Test squad for the New Zealand series.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shahid Afridi Arafat Minhas men’s Test squad Basit Ali Mohammad Zeeshan

Comments

1000 characters

Three high-performing teenagers ‘added’ to men’s Test squad

Ahsan for expediting work on project of 1000 ISUs

Power transmission programme: ADB approves $0.2m technical aid to support Tranche-4 of MFF

Private agri consumers of Discos, KE to get Rs3.60/ unit relief

Nepra allows KE Rs7.43 cut, Discos Re0.19 hike per unit

PM terms circular debt a huge challenge

HS Code Chapters 84, 85 and certain items of Chapter 87: SBP withdraws curbs on import permission

Terrorism, dictatorship ‘two sides of the same coin’: Bilawal

IK summons party MNAs’ meeting today

Seeking to boost its image, army may remodel ISPR

Interbank, open market exchange rates: Uncertainty, USD smuggling widening the gap: experts

Read more stories