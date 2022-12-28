Three high-performing teenagers ‘added’ to men’s Test squad

LAHORE: As part of its strategy and vision to develop, grow and incentivize high-performing talented youngsters, the Men’s Interim Selection Committee has added three top-performers from age-group cricket to the Pakistan Test squad with the objective of providing them international exposure and experience.

The three players are: all-rounder Arafat Minhas (Multan), top-order batter Basit Ali (Dera Murad Jamali) and right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Zeeshan (Faisalabad).

Shahid Afridi, Chair of Men’s Interim Selection Committee said, “We are not only looking at present but also have an eye on the future. In this relation, we have added three top-performers from our age-group cricket so that they can spend time with their stars in the national side and learn how to plan and prepare for high pressure matches. Although the three players will not be available for selection; this initiative will fast track their progress and provide them better awareness, understanding and knowledge about the rigors and demands of top-grade cricket.”

Moreover, following discussions between Pakistan head coach and selection committee, three players namely Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani and Sajid Khan have been made available to their domestic sides for the 27 December fixtures of Pakistan Cup.

The move will allow players to continue to get match time under their belts and make a case for their selection for the three ICC Men’s Super League One-Day Internationals against New Zealand in January. These players will continue to remain part of the Pakistan Test squad for the New Zealand series.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022