‘Corrupt rulers’ brought into power through conspiracy: Cheema

LAHORE: Spokesperson for Punjab Chief Minister and Punjab government Musarat Jamshed Cheema has said that corrupt rulers have come into power as a part of conspiracy, but have completely failed to run the government properly.

“The majority of Pakistanis are forced to live below the poverty line while the ‘cabinet of thieves’ is embezzling huge moneys from public projects. The desire for a free and independent Pakistan is in the heart of every Pakistani and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is striving for real freedom and independence of the nation,” she said in a tweet on Tuesday.

She further said that the ‘imported’ government knows that it will not get any relief from the public court and thus it was evading the elections. “Karachi and Islamabad elections were postponed while Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s elections were avoided too. By postponing the local bodies’ elections in Islamabad, the Election Commission of Pakistan has temporarily saved the imported government from a defeat,” she added.

“When the court called for all the records of Toshakhana, a PML-N’s MNA withdrew his case against Khan from the Election Commission of Pakistan. Even after using every dirty tactic against the PTI chief, the imported government was defeated. After failing in the political arena and the courts, fake audio has further ended their residual politics,” she said.

“Every PTI member was siding with the ideology of Khan. In Punjab Assembly, the PTI and Q-League alliance have the majority and the Punjab Chief Minister will easily get a vote of confidence. Those talking about giving a surprise will get a blow after the results,” she added.

