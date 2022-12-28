AGL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
ANL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
AVN 67.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.6%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.89%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
EFERT 76.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.49%)
EPCL 43.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FNEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
GGGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
MLCF 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.18%)
OGDC 75.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.25%)
PAEL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.91%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.3%)
TREET 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
TRG 113.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.37%)
UNITY 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.33%)
WAVES 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 3,922 Decreased By -45.9 (-1.16%)
BR30 13,916 Decreased By -233.8 (-1.65%)
KSE100 39,803 Decreased By -352.3 (-0.88%)
KSE30 14,676 Decreased By -102.2 (-0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Corrupt rulers’ brought into power through conspiracy: Cheema

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2022 04:12am
Follow us

LAHORE: Spokesperson for Punjab Chief Minister and Punjab government Musarat Jamshed Cheema has said that corrupt rulers have come into power as a part of conspiracy, but have completely failed to run the government properly.

“The majority of Pakistanis are forced to live below the poverty line while the ‘cabinet of thieves’ is embezzling huge moneys from public projects. The desire for a free and independent Pakistan is in the heart of every Pakistani and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is striving for real freedom and independence of the nation,” she said in a tweet on Tuesday.

She further said that the ‘imported’ government knows that it will not get any relief from the public court and thus it was evading the elections. “Karachi and Islamabad elections were postponed while Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s elections were avoided too. By postponing the local bodies’ elections in Islamabad, the Election Commission of Pakistan has temporarily saved the imported government from a defeat,” she added.

“When the court called for all the records of Toshakhana, a PML-N’s MNA withdrew his case against Khan from the Election Commission of Pakistan. Even after using every dirty tactic against the PTI chief, the imported government was defeated. After failing in the political arena and the courts, fake audio has further ended their residual politics,” she said.

“Every PTI member was siding with the ideology of Khan. In Punjab Assembly, the PTI and Q-League alliance have the majority and the Punjab Chief Minister will easily get a vote of confidence. Those talking about giving a surprise will get a blow after the results,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTI Imran Khan Musarat Jamshed Cheema

Comments

1000 characters

‘Corrupt rulers’ brought into power through conspiracy: Cheema

Ahsan for expediting work on project of 1000 ISUs

Power transmission programme: ADB approves $0.2m technical aid to support Tranche-4 of MFF

Private agri consumers of Discos, KE to get Rs3.60/ unit relief

Nepra allows KE Rs7.43 cut, Discos Re0.19 hike per unit

PM terms circular debt a huge challenge

HS Code Chapters 84, 85 and certain items of Chapter 87: SBP withdraws curbs on import permission

Terrorism, dictatorship ‘two sides of the same coin’: Bilawal

IK summons party MNAs’ meeting today

Seeking to boost its image, army may remodel ISPR

Interbank, open market exchange rates: Uncertainty, USD smuggling widening the gap: experts

Read more stories