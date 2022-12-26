AGL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.67%)
ANL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
AVN 66.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
BOP 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.67%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
EFERT 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.67%)
EPCL 43.21 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.86%)
FCCL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
FLYNG 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
GGGL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.04%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.93%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4%)
KEL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.62 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.26%)
MLCF 22.01 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.47%)
OGDC 76.87 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.37%)
PAEL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
PIBTL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
PRL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.88%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.99%)
TPL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
TPLP 17.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.92%)
TREET 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.52%)
TRG 113.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.6%)
UNITY 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.46%)
WAVES 7.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
BR100 3,968 Increased By 38.4 (0.98%)
BR30 14,150 Increased By 304 (2.2%)
KSE100 40,155 Increased By 486 (1.23%)
KSE30 14,778 Increased By 177.7 (1.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance INDU (Indus Motor Company Limited) 992.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75% PSMC (Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited) 138.71 Increased By ▲ 4.29%

'Inventory shortage': Pak Suzuki announces temporary shutdown of automobile, motorcycle plants

BR Web Desk Published December 26, 2022 Updated December 26, 2022 03:54pm
Follow us

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) on Monday announced the temporary shutdown of its plant for automobiles and motorcycles from January 2 to 6, citing inventory shortage.

In a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), PSMC said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has introduced a mechanism for prior approval for import under HS code 8703 category (including CKDs) vide circular No.09 of 2022 dated May 20, 2022.

Facing massive economic headwinds, companies in Pakistan struggle to keep operations going

“Restrictions had adversely impacted clearance of import consignment which resultantly affected the inventory levels.

“Therefore, due to shortage of inventory level, the management of the company has decided to shut down its plant for automobile as well as motorcycle for period from January 02, 2023 to January 06, 2023,” said PMSC, which is engaged in the assembling, progressive manufacturing and marketing of Suzuki cars, pickups, vans, 4x4s and motorcycles and related spare parts.

Pakistan's auto industry, highly dependent on imports, has been caught in the midst of an exchange-rate crisis, as the SBP, after unabated rupee depreciation, imposed restrictions on the opening of Letters of Credit (LCs).

Economic experts have attributed the development to very high auto prices, which has crashed demand. They say that until import restrictions are eased and energy shortages are dealt with, the situation would only deteriorate.

Earlier, the management of Baluchistan Wheels Limited (BWHL) also decided to temporarily close or stop production activity due to depressed demand for autos in the market.

Earlier this month, Indus Motor Company (IMC), the assembler of Toyota-brand automobiles in Pakistan, also announced that it will completely shut down its production plant from December 20 to December 30, citing its struggle with delays pertaining to approval for imports.

Last month, officials of IMC in a corporate briefing session said import restrictions imposed by the central bank and ongoing rupee depreciation are denting the country’s auto sector.

Officials at the time said that the industry is bearing the burden of escalating production costs on account of rupee depreciation, while demand has declined due to the economic downturn amid high interest rates and augmented duties and taxes on vehicles.

Also read:

Toyota suzuki indus motor auto sector PSMC Pak Suzuki Motor Company plant shutdown Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters
Yasir asad majeed Dec 26, 2022 04:39pm
Hello hi
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

'Inventory shortage': Pak Suzuki announces temporary shutdown of automobile, motorcycle plants

KSE-100 rallies 1.23% as govt looks to reduce circular debt

Long-term: Russia can send its natural gas to Afghanistan, Pakistan, says deputy PM Novak

Rupee registers fifth consecutive loss against US dollar

Attock Refinery restarts operations at main distillation unit

Savage US blizzard leaves 32 dead, power outages, travel snarls

APTMA rejects reports over closure of textile mills across Pakistan

Babar Azam hits hundred in Pakistan’s recovery to 224-4 in 1st Test

UN official meets Taliban, urges reverse of NGO female worker ban

South Korea scrambles jets, fires warning shots as North Korean drones intrude

Read more stories