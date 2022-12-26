AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.96%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.6%)
EPCL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.69%)
OGDC 72.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.53%)
PIBTL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.7%)
PRL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.32%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.69%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.41%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
TRG 111.43 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.63%)
UNITY 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
WAVES 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares end the week before Christmas higher

Reuters Published 26 Dec, 2022 05:48am
Follow us

PARIS: Europe’s STOXX 600 was subdued on Friday in thin pre-holiday trading after a turbulent week where hopes of an improving economic outlook overshadowed fears of recession and hawkish central banks.

The STOXX 600 was flat by close and bound for a 0.6% weekly advance.

With the early gains, the index looked set to recoup a small part of last week’s staggering 3.3% loss, which was driven by heightened concerns of a recession after the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank signalled a prolonged rate-hike cycle.

US data on Thursday, showing a tight labour market and economic resilience, exacerbated those worries and dented expectations of a so-called “Santa rally” before the year-end.

Still, upbeat earnings from Nike and FedEx Corp this week and improving consumer confidence in the United States and euro zone have offered some hope that the economic downturn caused by sharp interest rate hikes may not be as bad as feared.

Morale among Italian businesses and consumers rose in December, data showed on Friday, although the manufacturing sector was more downbeat.

“Investors have been weighing up some better-than-expected corporate earnings this week against macroeconomic concerns about rising interest rates and a global slowdown,” said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.

Thin trading volumes around the holidays could also be exacerbating market moves, Scholar added.

UK’s FTSE 100 and Ireland’s ISEQ were subdued in half-day trading. Other European bourses were open all day, with Germany’s DAX rising 0.2% by close.

European markets will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday.

On the economic data front, a report showed Spain’s economy expanded 0.1% in the third quarter, slowing from a 2.0% growth rate in the previous three-month period.

Shares of miners rose 0.8% tracking firm copper prices on low inventories and hopes for economic recovery next year.

Industrials added 0.3%, while banks edged up after posting declines in the previous session.

The rate-sensitive tech sector fell 0.6%, limiting gains on the index.

Shares of French bank Credit Agricole and Italy’s Banco BPM (BBPM) edged up on striking a long-term bancassurance partnership on Friday.

Bavarian Nordic added 3.9% after the vaccine maker signed a contract with the US Department of Defense.

European Central Bank STOXX 600 FedEx Corp Nike Inc

Comments

1000 characters

European shares end the week before Christmas higher

T4HP: Govt seeks another extension in closing date of World Bank loan

MoFA opposes ‘alteration’ in IPPs’ revised agreement

Imran Khan says ‘not in contact with establishment’

Reko Diq project exempted from privatisation?

Bloomberg has no interest in acquiring Dow Jones or Washington Post

15 injured in five separate grenade blasts in Balochistan

US embassy ‘prohibits’ Americans from visiting upscale hotel

Security beefed up in Islamabad

UK also issues travel advisory for its citizens

PKR again manages to show stability

Read more stories