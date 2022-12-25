Four people injured in Quetta grenade attack

At least four people, including a woman, were injured on Sunday as a result of a grenade attack at Quetta's Sabzal Road, Aaj News reported.

Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene soon after the incident. The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Quetta.

Meanwhile, the police and Frontier Corps (FC) cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

The development comes days after one policeman was martyred and several others were injured in a suicide blast in Islamabad’s I-10 sector.

In a tweet, the Islamabad police said police officers were conducting snap-checking when they signalled a suspicious vehicle with a man and a woman aboard to stop.

Soon after the car stopped near the officers, the suicide bomber aboard the vehicle detonated himself, the police said. Due to this, Head Constable Adeel Hussain embraced martyrdom.

Television footage indicated the vehicle was wrecked.

After the blast was reported, the Islamabad inspector-general issued ordered a “security red alert” across the city. In a tweet, the Islamabad police said strict action will be taken against vehicles with “non-specimen” number plates.