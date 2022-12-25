AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.96%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.6%)
EPCL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.69%)
OGDC 72.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.53%)
PIBTL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.7%)
PRL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.32%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.69%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.41%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
TRG 111.43 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.63%)
UNITY 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
WAVES 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Four people injured in Quetta grenade attack

BR Web Desk Published December 25, 2022 Updated December 25, 2022 05:04pm
Follow us

At least four people, including a woman, were injured on Sunday as a result of a grenade attack at Quetta's Sabzal Road, Aaj News reported.

Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene soon after the incident. The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Quetta.

Meanwhile, the police and Frontier Corps (FC) cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

The development comes days after one policeman was martyred and several others were injured in a suicide blast in Islamabad’s I-10 sector.

In a tweet, the Islamabad police said police officers were conducting snap-checking when they signalled a suspicious vehicle with a man and a woman aboard to stop.

Soon after the car stopped near the officers, the suicide bomber aboard the vehicle detonated himself, the police said. Due to this, Head Constable Adeel Hussain embraced martyrdom.

Television footage indicated the vehicle was wrecked.

After the blast was reported, the Islamabad inspector-general issued ordered a “security red alert” across the city. In a tweet, the Islamabad police said strict action will be taken against vehicles with “non-specimen” number plates.

blast in quetta

Comments

1000 characters

Four people injured in Quetta grenade attack

FY23 Q1 budget deficit rises 43pc to Rs809bn YoY

$5bn rise in current target: PM seeks new export enhancement plan

Stock brokers can submit feedback by 27th: SECP decides to move towards single rating regime

Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine

China health commission stops publishing daily COVID figures

Terrorist killed, soldier martyred in exchange of fire in Balochistan’s Zhob: ISPR

Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today

Dubious/manual assessment orders: FTO directs FBR to conduct probe

India beat Bangladesh in second Test thriller

Read more stories