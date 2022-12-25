Paris shooter who killed three admits being ‘racist’

PARIS: A 69-year-old white French gunman who opened fire at a Kurdish cultural centre in Paris killing three people told investigators he was racist, a source close to the case said Saturday, adding that a racial motive had been added to the list of charges.

The shots at the centre and a nearby hairdressing salon shortly before midday on Friday caused panic in the bustling 10th district of the French capital, home to several shops and restaurants and a large Kurdish population.

Three others were wounded in the attack that the gunman attributed to his being “racist”, the source said.

He was found with a case loaded with a box of at least 25 cartridges and “two or three loaded magazines”, the source added.

The weapon was a “much-used” US Army Colt 1911 pistol.

On Saturday morning, the Paris prosecutor extended the gunman’s period of detention for 24 hours and gave an extra charge of acting with a “racist motive”.

He is already being held on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, armed violence and violating weapons legislation.