Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 25 Dec, 2022 03:29am
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (December 25, 2022).

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 23-12-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        16,700        235        16,935        16,935          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           17,879        252        18,149        18,149          NIL
===========================================================================

