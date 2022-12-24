Cricketer Haris Rauf ties the knot with model Muzna Masood Malik

Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf tied the knot with model Muzna Masood Malik in a Nikkah ceremony on Saturday, according to reports and images shared on social media.

Islamabad-based salon Allure released some images of the bride Malik dressed in an embellished ivory ensemble and traditional jewellery. The photographer for the Nikkah shared images of the couple on Instagram.

The detail on her Mehndi ceremony included a drawing of her and Rauf along with a mention of his bowling speed 'HR150'.

Rauf, who plays for Pakistan and Pakistan Super League's (PSL) Lahore Qalandars among other teams, was joined by his fellows who were present for the big day. The team's official Instagram account shared additional images of the ceremony.

Shahid Afridi and Shaheen were spotted at the event with the rest of the Lahore Qalandars squad wearing white kurta and pants with matching jacquard jackets.

