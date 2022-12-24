AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
Cricketer Haris Rauf ties the knot with model Muzna Masood Malik

BR Life & Style Published 24 Dec, 2022 06:17pm
Photo: Instagram @pictroizzah
Photo: Instagram @pictroizzah
Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf tied the knot with model Muzna Masood Malik in a Nikkah ceremony on Saturday, according to reports and images shared on social media.

Islamabad-based salon Allure released some images of the bride Malik dressed in an embellished ivory ensemble and traditional jewellery. The photographer for the Nikkah shared images of the couple on Instagram.

The detail on her Mehndi ceremony included a drawing of her and Rauf along with a mention of his bowling speed 'HR150'.

Rauf, who plays for Pakistan and Pakistan Super League's (PSL) Lahore Qalandars among other teams, was joined by his fellows who were present for the big day. The team's official Instagram account shared additional images of the ceremony.

Photo: Instagram @lahoreqalandars
Photo: Instagram @lahoreqalandars

Shaheen Shah Afridi set to tie the knot with Ansha Shahid on Feb 3

Shahid Afridi and Shaheen were spotted at the event with the rest of the Lahore Qalandars squad wearing white kurta and pants with matching jacquard jackets.

'Just married': Reham Khan ties the knot in Seattle

