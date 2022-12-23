'Just married': Reham Khan ties the knot in Seattle

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan announced her wedding on Friday, sharing a picture on her official Twitter handle with the tag 'Just married', along with several pictures of herself and her husband, Mirza Bilal

She shared additional details of the wedding, stating how she had a Nikkah in Seattle. Her son and parents were in attendance. One of the images had a caption reading how she has finally found a man she can trust.

Her husband is an actor and model, and responded to congratulatory notes on her feed.

This is Reham's third marriage. She was previously married to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan whom she married in 2014. They divorced a year later. She was also married to Ijaz Rehman, and they divorced in 2005.

Celebrities and well-wishers joined in to congratulate the new couple on Twitter.