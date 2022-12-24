AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.96%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.6%)
EPCL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.69%)
OGDC 72.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.53%)
PIBTL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.7%)
PRL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.32%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.69%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.41%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
TRG 111.43 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.63%)
UNITY 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
WAVES 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Public health and family medicine dept proposed in varsities

Recorder Report Published 24 Dec, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

LAHORE: Emphasizing the need for establishment of public health and family medicine departments in all the universities of the province, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that ‘Endowment Fund’ should be used for infrastructural development of the institution, building new laboratories and research.

He was talking to a delegation of Fatima Jinnah Medical College Alumni Association of North America, headed by vice-chancellor Khalid Masood Gondal, here at Governor House.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that rehabilitation of flood victims is top priority of the government. “An important aspect of rehabilitation of the flood victims is to bring them out of the psychological effects of the floods,” he said, adding: “Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif visited the flood-affected areas during the flood days and supervised the relief activities. PM's recent announcement to build houses for the flood victims with funds worth billions of rupees is a great initiative.”

The governor maintained that as chancellor he also mobilized the universities for relief activities and rehabilitation for the flood victims. He said he was all appreciative of the universities for participating in the relief activities in flood hit areas.

President of Fatima Jinnah Medical College Alumni Association of North America, Dr. Faiza Zahid Rafiq, highlighting the services of the alumni said the alumni association has contributed in the construction of more than 80 houses, a community center and a dispensary for the flood victims.

Meanwhile, the governor who is also chancellor has issued instructions to the VCs of all universities in the province to ensure that the salaries for the month of December 2022 are paid to the employees belonging to the Christian community of the universities before 25th December 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Governor House Shahbaz Sharif Khalid Masood Gondal Muhammad Balighur Rehman Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif

Comments

1000 characters

Public health and family medicine dept proposed in varsities

Chinese firms have adopted go-slow policy?

Local gas, RLNG: Ogra underscores need for revising tariffs

FY21-22: digital payments take a rising trajectory

Elahi reinstated, dissolution of assembly stalled

Punjab PA passes resolution against governor

Country’s first agri-Fintech app: SBP grants approval to pilot launch of ‘Digitt+’

DPC unveils 2nd annual report: 98pc of bank depositors eligible for deposit protection

Imported networking equipment subject to 16pc duty: FBR

Mansoor Awan made AGP

IT exports: PM voices dissatisfaction

Read more stories