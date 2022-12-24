Public health and family medicine dept proposed in varsities

LAHORE: Emphasizing the need for establishment of public health and family medicine departments in all the universities of the province, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that ‘Endowment Fund’ should be used for infrastructural development of the institution, building new laboratories and research.

He was talking to a delegation of Fatima Jinnah Medical College Alumni Association of North America, headed by vice-chancellor Khalid Masood Gondal, here at Governor House.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that rehabilitation of flood victims is top priority of the government. “An important aspect of rehabilitation of the flood victims is to bring them out of the psychological effects of the floods,” he said, adding: “Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif visited the flood-affected areas during the flood days and supervised the relief activities. PM's recent announcement to build houses for the flood victims with funds worth billions of rupees is a great initiative.”

The governor maintained that as chancellor he also mobilized the universities for relief activities and rehabilitation for the flood victims. He said he was all appreciative of the universities for participating in the relief activities in flood hit areas.

President of Fatima Jinnah Medical College Alumni Association of North America, Dr. Faiza Zahid Rafiq, highlighting the services of the alumni said the alumni association has contributed in the construction of more than 80 houses, a community center and a dispensary for the flood victims.

Meanwhile, the governor who is also chancellor has issued instructions to the VCs of all universities in the province to ensure that the salaries for the month of December 2022 are paid to the employees belonging to the Christian community of the universities before 25th December 2022.

