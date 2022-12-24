AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.96%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.6%)
EPCL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.69%)
OGDC 72.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.53%)
PIBTL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.7%)
PRL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.32%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.69%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.41%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
TRG 111.43 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.63%)
UNITY 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
WAVES 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Minister inspects HVDC converter station construction work in Nowshera

Amjad Ali Shah Published 24 Dec, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division), Engineer Khurram Dastagir visited District Nowshera Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and conducted inspection of ongoing construction work on High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) converter station at tehsil Azakhel Bala in Nowshera district.

The Nowshera converter station was being constructed under CASA-1000 Project for transmission of 1300 megawatt inexpensive, clean and environment friendly electricity from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan via Afghanistan to Pakistan.

CASA-1000 Project is a great example of mutual cooperation of governments of Pakistan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan aimed at harnessing clean energy and building a shared regional electricity market, fighting climate change and increasing standard of living for their populations.

The Minister also laid the foundation stone of a 500KV HVAC grid station at Nowshera. The Minister was informed that construction work on the converter station at Nowshera was underway and is expected to be completed by June 2023.

HVDC converter station Nowshera would be linked by an HVDC transmission line to efficiently transmit electricity from hydropower-rich Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan via Afghanistan to Pakistan. The station would then link power into Pakistan’s existing High Voltage Alternating Current (HVAC) transmission network by delivering substantial benefits to the country’s power grids besides benefiting a large number of electricity users in the region.

The Minister while speaking on the occasion said the government was promoting renewable energy sources including wind, hydropower, coal, solar and bio-energy in order to make Pakistan self-sufficient in electricity for speedy economic growth and development.

Khurram Dastagir said that CASA-1000 project was a mega project of electricity’s trade that would usher a new era of economic prosperity and development besides meeting the growing energy demands of the country. He added all sectors in KP would largely benefit from the CASA-1000 project after completion.

He said energy infrastructure, generation and transmission projects in Gwadar, Thar, Faisalabad, Quaid-e-Azam Park and other areas of Pakistan would change the destiny of people.

Khurram Dastagir said that about 100MW inexpensive and affordable electricity would be provided to all coastal areas of Balochistan after its purchase from the neighbouring country.

He said work on the Thar Coal Project having capacity of 1320MW has been started and that a strong foundation of making Pakistan energy surplus was laid.

The Minister was accompanied by Managing Director National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, senior officers of Wapda and Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) besides other authorities associated with the mega project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

electricity Wapda PESCO NTDC khurram dastagir HVDC Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

Comments

1000 characters

Minister inspects HVDC converter station construction work in Nowshera

Chinese firms have adopted go-slow policy?

Local gas, RLNG: Ogra underscores need for revising tariffs

FY21-22: digital payments take a rising trajectory

Elahi reinstated, dissolution of assembly stalled

Punjab PA passes resolution against governor

Country’s first agri-Fintech app: SBP grants approval to pilot launch of ‘Digitt+’

DPC unveils 2nd annual report: 98pc of bank depositors eligible for deposit protection

Imported networking equipment subject to 16pc duty: FBR

Mansoor Awan made AGP

IT exports: PM voices dissatisfaction

Read more stories