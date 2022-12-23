Minister inaugurates latest Cath Biplane Angiography Lab

LAHORE: Inaugurating the new and latest “Cath Biplane Angiography Lab” worth Rs 180 million, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Thursday that special attention is being paid to research in all the medical universities of Punjab.

She said this while addressing the sixth Syndicate meeting of the University of Child Health Sciences in which Vice-Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Dr Masood Sadiq apprised the participants of the meeting about agenda of the meeting.

During the Syndicate meeting, approval was given to buy IT equipment for the University of Child Health Sciences. During the syndicate meeting, the annual contract for security services was approved for the University of Child Health Sciences.

During the syndicate meeting, annual contract for repairing and maintenance of MRI at the University of Child Health Sciences was approved. Level-4 programmes of Microbiology, Pediatric Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Pediatric Dentistry, Pediatric Rheumatology, Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatric Hematology were also approved.

