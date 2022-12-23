AGL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
ANL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
AVN 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.8%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.78%)
EFERT 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.31%)
EPCL 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.91%)
FCCL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
FFL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.15%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
GGGL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.96%)
KEL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
OGDC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.45%)
PAEL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.26%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PRL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.43%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.57%)
TPL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.05%)
TPLP 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.97%)
TREET 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
TRG 115.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-2.29%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
WAVES 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.14%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,942 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.22%)
BR30 13,980 Decreased By -36 (-0.26%)
KSE100 39,919 Increased By 576.1 (1.46%)
KSE30 14,703 Increased By 243.2 (1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister inaugurates latest Cath Biplane Angiography Lab

Recorder Report Published 23 Dec, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

LAHORE: Inaugurating the new and latest “Cath Biplane Angiography Lab” worth Rs 180 million, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Thursday that special attention is being paid to research in all the medical universities of Punjab.

She said this while addressing the sixth Syndicate meeting of the University of Child Health Sciences in which Vice-Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Dr Masood Sadiq apprised the participants of the meeting about agenda of the meeting.

During the Syndicate meeting, approval was given to buy IT equipment for the University of Child Health Sciences. During the syndicate meeting, the annual contract for security services was approved for the University of Child Health Sciences.

During the syndicate meeting, annual contract for repairing and maintenance of MRI at the University of Child Health Sciences was approved. Level-4 programmes of Microbiology, Pediatric Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Pediatric Dentistry, Pediatric Rheumatology, Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatric Hematology were also approved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dr Yasmin Rashid Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Dr Masood Sadiq Child Health Sciences Professor Dr Masood Sadiq

Comments

1000 characters

Minister inaugurates latest Cath Biplane Angiography Lab

Punjab: politicians wade into deeper, murkier waters

Reduction in circular debt of gas sector by 70pc: PM directs Petroleum, Finance Divisions to prepare master plan

Review delay throws IMF’s EFF off the track?

Trade debts: PQEPC seeks permanent exemption from application of IFRS-9

Rain- and flood-hit farmers: Three markup waiver and financing schemes announced

Farm mechanisation: Markup subsidy, risk sharing scheme announced

Super tax to be applicable in TY23 and onwards: SHC

Small traders reject energy conservation plan

Move to bring 2m retailers into tax net: Senate body clears bill on tax laws

Imported soybean: Federal govt approves release of 9 consignments

Read more stories