Ombudsman helps several applicants get regular jobs

LAHORE: On the order of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab, applicants from different districts have been provided with regular jobs in provincial government departments under Rule 17A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974.

According to details, the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab moderated for the employment of Hasnain Ali of Hafizabad in the District Education Authority while another applicant Muhammad Furqan of Vehari has been employed by the Health department.

Similarly, the spokesman added that Sahiwal-based Muhammad Amir Iqbal and Muhammad Irfan have been separately recruited by the finance and buildings departments. Alongside this, Maria Ali, daughter of the complainant Zeenat Bibi from DG Khan, has been recruited as a grade-11 junior clerk in the forest department, the spokesman noted.

In the meantime, the Ombudsman office interceded for the employment of Mirza Zain Ali of Gujjar Khan in Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi and Jawad Ali of Gujranwala in the district education authority. Both are recruited as naib qasid.

In a separate development, Muhammad Abdul Qadoos of Khushab has been hired as a lab attendant by the district education authority while Shaukat Ali of Nankana Sahib has been employed as a baildar by the irrigation department.

Similarly, the intervention of the Ombudsman office secured a tube well operator/chowkidar job for Muhammad Talha Khalid of Mianwali in the municipal committee and 47,000 rupees have also been paid to him as a salary for two months. Another applicant Yasir Mahmood of Jhelum has secured the job of a chowkidar in the district education authority after the involvement of the Ombudsman office.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022