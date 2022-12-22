AGL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
ANL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
AVN 68.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.22%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.27%)
EFERT 78.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.34%)
EPCL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.43%)
FFL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.04%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.97%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
GGGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.44%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.96%)
KEL 2.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 72.39 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.65%)
PAEL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.77%)
PIBTL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.65%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.17%)
TPL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.22%)
TPLP 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
TREET 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
TRG 115.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.51%)
UNITY 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
WAVES 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,942 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.22%)
BR30 13,980 Decreased By -36 (-0.26%)
KSE100 39,919 Increased By 576.1 (1.46%)
KSE30 14,703 Increased By 243.2 (1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets firm on rising oil prices

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2022 02:04pm
Follow us

Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Thursday, as oil prices extended gains for a fourth session although global economic concerns limited gains. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.3% increase in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - climbed for a fourth straight day with US crude, heating oil and jet fuel stocks growing tighter just as a cold snap hits the United States and travel is set to soar for the holiday season.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.1%, helped by a 0.6% increase in the country’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 1.5%, after an upbeat reading on US consumers cheered Wall Street investors.

The Qatari index advanced 0.3%, on course to extend gains from the previous session, led by a 1.1% rise in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar.

Saudi leads Gulf bourses lower on recession worries

The country, among the world’s top exporters of liquefied natural gas, approved its 2023 fiscal year budget on Monday with revenue estimated to increase 16.3% next year, its finance minister said, thanks to rising average oil prices.

The budget was based on an oil-price assumption of $65 per barrel, compared with 2022’s assumption of $55. Dubai’s main share index eased 0.2%, hit by a 1.1% fall in top lender Emirates NBD.

Gulf stock markets MENA

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets firm on rising oil prices

Rupee closes with marginal loss against US dollar

FM Bilawal's talks with Blinken productive and comprehensive: FO

Within a week: OGDCL makes yet another oil & gas discovery in Sanghar, Sindh

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim shuts down DAP plant amid economic downturn

Oil rises on tight US stocks as winter blast hits

New line operational, production commences: Lucky Cement

New Zealand squad arrive in Pakistan for Tests and ODIs

‘Exchange losses’: Non-provision of needed funds worries Petroleum Division

Key phrase: ‘structural reforms’

Afghan side of CASA-1000: Pakistan, Tajikistan discuss financing options

Read more stories