Dec 22, 2022
Punjab situation prompts a flurry of political activity

Recorder Report Published December 22, 2022 Updated December 22, 2022 09:44am
LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is learnt to have contacted PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman to discuss situation arising after Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi opted not to take vote of confidence from provincial assembly after Speaker Sibtain Khan declared session called by the governor as illegal.

Sources claimed that it was resolved during these contacts that legal and constitutional options will be used to tackle the situation. There was unanimous view that constitutional provisions are clear and nobody can stop the session called by the governor. The sources also claimed that the governor held consultation with legal experts to discuss situation arising after Speaker Sibtain Khan’s action.

Moreover, parliamentary leader of PPP Punjab Syed Hasan Murtaza called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House and discussed various issues including the current political situation of Punjab. The central leader of PPP Akhunzada Chitan was also present at the meeting. Speaking on this occasion, the Governor said that no compromise will be made on the supremacy of law and constitution.

PM taken on board: Zardari, Shujaat discuss chances of bringing new CM

He said that leadership of PML-N and allies took difficult decisions and sacrificed their politics to save the state. “The country is currently facing many challenges and PTI’s politics of anarchy is not only hampering the country’s economic development, but is also harmful to the integrity of the country,” he said. “The present government is trying to get the country out of economic and other problems.”

Syed Hasan Murtaza said on the occasion the order of Governor of Punjab was in accordance with Article 130 of the Constitution. He said the rule of law and supremacy of Constitution would prevail in Punjab.

It may be noted that the Punjab Governor vide his order of December 19 had directed the chief minister to take vote of confidence from the assembly on December 21 as Pervaiz Elahi, in his words, had lost the confidence of the majority of the House. PA Speaker Sibtain Khan, however, had said that the Governor’s order was illegal and unconstitutional. In a related development, several containers have been placed outside the CM’s Office at 8-Club Road of Lahore.

