AGL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.42%)
AVN 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.34%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
EFERT 78.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.68%)
EPCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.27%)
FFL 4.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FNEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.5%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.37%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.34%)
KEL 2.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.78%)
OGDC 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.11%)
PAEL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.68%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.82%)
PRL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-6.2%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
TELE 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
TPL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.33%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
TREET 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.42%)
TRG 111.43 Decreased By ▼ -7.18 (-6.05%)
UNITY 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.06%)
WAVES 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.14%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 3,900 Decreased By -50.5 (-1.28%)
BR30 13,769 Decreased By -247.1 (-1.76%)
KSE100 39,529 Increased By 186.4 (0.47%)
KSE30 14,551 Increased By 90.8 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Huge quantity of electronic goods, Iranian diesel seized

Recorder Report Published 22 Dec, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs on Wednesday foiled the attempts to smuggle huge quantity of electronic goods and Iranian diesel worth millions in two separate incidents.

According to the details, the staff of Model Customs Collectorate, Karachi Airport posted at the international arrival of Jinnah International Airport, intercepted a passenger namely Tahir Shabbir, and his mother who arrived in Karachi from Dubai over suspicion.

On their refusal to have any dutiable items in their baggage, the staff carried out a physical examination that led to the recovery of electronic devices and other goods. The staff has recovered 16 iPhones and other goods worth Rs 4.6 million. Consequent to the recovery, the case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

As a result of the special instructions issued by Collector Dr Nadeem Memon and Additional Collector Asadullah Lark to deal with smuggling, the staff of the airport collectorate has also foiled the attempt of currency smuggling and recovered US 62,836 dollars in three cases during the last 15 days.

In another incident, the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi has unearthed seized smuggled 91,000 litres of Iranian diesel worth millions. The said contraband Iranian diesel was concealed in two tankers - disguised as a water tanker and LPG bowser. An FIR has been lodged and further investigation is in progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PAKISTAN CUSTOMS electronic goods Karachi airport Jinnah International Airport Iranian diesel

Comments

1000 characters

Huge quantity of electronic goods, Iranian diesel seized

SBP warns of higher risks to food security

Around 6pc growth: What did FY22 experience bring to the fore?

Punjab situation prompts a flurry of political activity

Afghan side of CASA-1000: Pakistan, Tajikistan discuss financing options

Floods 2022: PM launches action plan

Revenue collection: Dar directs FBR to achieve set targets

Govt decides to introduce ‘special cops’ to catch power thieves

Margala Block: Transfer of 30pc working interest of MOL to MPCL approved by ECC

Gold traders refuse to open new rates

Gas sector 10-member body formed on circular debt settlement

Read more stories