Huge quantity of electronic goods, Iranian diesel seized

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs on Wednesday foiled the attempts to smuggle huge quantity of electronic goods and Iranian diesel worth millions in two separate incidents.

According to the details, the staff of Model Customs Collectorate, Karachi Airport posted at the international arrival of Jinnah International Airport, intercepted a passenger namely Tahir Shabbir, and his mother who arrived in Karachi from Dubai over suspicion.

On their refusal to have any dutiable items in their baggage, the staff carried out a physical examination that led to the recovery of electronic devices and other goods. The staff has recovered 16 iPhones and other goods worth Rs 4.6 million. Consequent to the recovery, the case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

As a result of the special instructions issued by Collector Dr Nadeem Memon and Additional Collector Asadullah Lark to deal with smuggling, the staff of the airport collectorate has also foiled the attempt of currency smuggling and recovered US 62,836 dollars in three cases during the last 15 days.

In another incident, the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi has unearthed seized smuggled 91,000 litres of Iranian diesel worth millions. The said contraband Iranian diesel was concealed in two tankers - disguised as a water tanker and LPG bowser. An FIR has been lodged and further investigation is in progress.

