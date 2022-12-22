Spokesperson asks concerned quarters to probe matter: Women PTI legislators claim being persuaded to change loyalties

LAHORE: Spokesperson to the Chief Minister and Punjab Government Musarat Jamshed Cheema has asked the concerned quarters to investigate who was making phone calls to PTI MPAs to offer them money and suggesting them to reach safe places.

During a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Wednesday, the PTI female members of Punjab Assembly claimed that they were being approached to change their locality in exchange for monetary benefits. PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry were also present at the meeting.

While talking to the media on Wednesday, Cheema further said that the PTI’s women provincial legislators met PTI Chairman Imran Khan to enquire about his health and on this occasion, the political situation in the country came under discussion.

She claimed that calls have been made to Hafizabad’s MPA Mamoon Jafar and other women members; “PML-N and PPP were approaching our female legislators. The associates of Zardari and Sharjeel Memon were also making calls,” she alleged.

She denounced former president Asif Ali Zardari and said that he does not give more importance to politics than gambling.

“Zardari has limited the federal party like PPP to Sindh only; the PTI members were not up for sale. In the past, they had rejected such offers,” she added.

“When these people cannot buy us, they start threatening us and releasing fake videos. The PTI will continue its just struggle according to the Constitution and law,” she further said.

Earlier, the spokesperson tweeted that the successful operation against terrorists in Bannu is proof of the courage and professionalism of the soldiers of Pakistan Army.

“All the hostages have been rescued safely. The whole nation pays homage to the martyred jawans in this operation and we pray that may Allah give them a speedy recovery,” she added.

Criticising the federal government, she said the imported government should inform the public about the causes of the recent spate of terrorism.

“The incidents of terrorism have increased by 50 percent, which the imported government has failed to deal with. The Pakistan Democratic Movement’s focus was on NRO-2 and the imported government was prioritising the safety of its corruption money over the safety of the people,” she added.

