AGL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
ANL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.96%)
AVN 68.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.58%)
BOP 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.35%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.28%)
EFERT 79.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
EPCL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.23%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.9%)
FLYNG 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
FNEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.62%)
GGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.46%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.75%)
MLCF 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
OGDC 70.52 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.86%)
PAEL 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.97%)
PRL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.21%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
TELE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.75%)
TPL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
TPLP 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
TREET 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
TRG 118.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-2.75%)
UNITY 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WAVES 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.42%)
BR100 3,950 Increased By 22.1 (0.56%)
BR30 14,016 Increased By 41 (0.29%)
KSE100 39,919 Increased By 86.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 14,740 Increased By 48.7 (0.33%)
European shares climb as consumer discretionary, healthcare firms gain

Reuters Published December 21, 2022 Updated December 21, 2022 01:43pm
Follow us

European shares rose on Wednesday, lifted by healthcare and consumer discretionary firms, as investors headed into the holiday season on an upbeat note.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index was up 0.4% at 0816 GMT.

The index ended lower in the previous session but it had recouped some of the early losses as markets steadied after an initial jolt from the Bank of Japan’s surprise tweak to its bond yield control.

Consumer discretionary firms were a big boost to the STOXX 600 on Wednesday, after Nike’s upbeat quarterly sales helped drive gains in sportswear firms such as Adidas and Puma.

Adidas and Puma rose 5.4% and 5.9%, respectively, while JD Sports jumped 5.8%.

European stocks open flat after slump

All three firms were the top gainers on the STOXX 600.

The healthcare sector rose 0.5%, lifted by a 4.4% jump in Philips after the Dutch health technology company said independent tests on its respiratory devices involved in a major global recall had shown positive results.

FTSE 100 European stock markets

