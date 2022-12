ISLAMABAD: In continuation of the customer friendly policies, in-charges of all operations circles of IESCO will conduct E-Kachery via facebook live and telephonically on 21st December 2022 (Wednesday) from 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM to ensure immediate resolution of consumer complaints and issues.

IESCO consumers can participate in facebook live E-Kachery by using facebook ID SE IESCO Islamabad E-Kachery Phone No. 051-9260194.

